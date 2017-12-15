Three Accused of Stealing Laptops in Limbe

The Malawi Police Service in Limbe, Blantyre have arrested three men for suspecting them to be behind the theft of 30 laptops worth millions of Kwacha.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane said the police received a report that unidentified criminals broke into Xerographics Shop in Limbe and stole 12 laptops during the night of November 13 this year (2017).

“The police launched an investigation immediately. It is until this month that we managed to arrest the three suspects and recovered 30 laptops,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane disclosed that in the process of investigation, two of the three suspects disclosed that they were the ones who broke into the Xerographics Shop after conniving with one of the guards, Harrison Gawani.

The police publicist said the three will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft and breaking into a building and committing a crime therein.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to all people whose laptops were stolen and reported to police to go to Limbe Police Station for identification of the gadgets.

The three suspects are Harrison Gawani, 42, of Chikumbu Village in Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo, Steven Mawindo, 20, of Gojo Village and Taulayi Goliati, 27, of January Village both from Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Mulanje.