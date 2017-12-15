Nkhata Bay Villagers Refuse to Construct Toilets; “Sitisiya Kunyera Kutchire”

People of Chisindi Village under Group Village Headman Kakhongwe in Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay have refused to construct toilets in their area saying they do not have resources for building toilets.

Speaking Thursday during a cholera awareness campaign, Group Village Head Kakhongwe said the soils in the area are sandy and it is difficult to dig pit latrines in such a condition.

“It is easy for people to be relieving themselves in bushes and lake rather than in toilets,” said Kakhongwe.

He said his subjects can only be willing to construct and start using toilets if they are provided with construction materials such as cement and bricks.

In his remarks, Senior Health Surveillance Assistant officer, Topham Nguluwe expressed concern over the community’s unwillingness to adhere to hygiene principles.

“This is a very unfortunate situation which needs to be reversed. As an office, we need to do more in terms of promoting health and hygiene related activities in this area,” he said.

The development comes at a time most areas in the country are being declared open defecation free (ODF) due to communities adhering to hygiene practices like constructing and using toilets, among other hygiene aspects.