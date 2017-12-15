Churches Critical to Youth Development

Churches in Phalombe district have been tasked to take a leading role in shaping minds of young people if their future is to be bright.

District Youth Officer for Phalombe, Macnell Shire made the call on Wednesday during an engagement meeting between religious institutions and the Department of Youth in the district.

Shire said the meeting was aimed at reminding church leaders of their roles in developing and shaping the future of young people.

He explained that the faith community is one of the huge and influential entities that encompass the youth; as such through coordination and collaboration with it, the country can easily develop its young people.

“We want our churches to mainstream issues of youth development in their programmes so that while they are concentrating on the young people’s spiritual and moral upbringing, they should also consider introducing youth development interventions within their churches,” said Shire.

Apparently, among the religious institutions that were represented at the engagement meeting, only four had youth groupings that were limited to spiritual work alone.

Shire further hoped that collaboration between the Department of Youth and the religious institutions would assist in overcoming various shortcomings that are currently hindering youth development in the district such as lack of education and employment opportunities.

Concurring with the DYO, one of the faith leaders, Sheik Abdullah Sitolo said religious institutions in the district had been neglecting the youth to some level.

Sitolo said most of the times the youth were involved when there are laborious duties that will benefit the institution.

“This engagement was an eye opener, and when we go back we will make sure that we meet as faith leaders to discuss the matter at length so that we improve the welfare of young people within our churches,” Sitolo added.

One of the ways through which the institutions agreed they could improve young people’s lives was provision of support to attainment of entrepreneurship skills by young people from their denominations.-MANA