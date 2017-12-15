Black Missionaries in Festive Season Tour

Reggae stars Black Missionaries have promised fireworks during the festive season tour that they have organized from 22nd December, 2017.

The group’s leader, Anjiru Fumulani on Tuesday told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the tour is scheduled to start on 22nd December during which fans should expect a massive and special Christmas performance that will keep them burning throughout.

“We will start on 22nd at B Square in Lumbadzi and the next day we will be at Civo Stadium with Jah Prayzar of Mahempe fame and on 24th [December] we will be at Blantyre Sports Club with the same artist,” Fumulani said.

He added, “On the same day at 9:00 pm, we will be at Zithere Pano in Mangochi and on Christmas we will be live at M1 Centre Point,” said Fumulani.

The leader then said the band will end this year with shows in Dwangwa, Mzuzu and Livingstonia Beach in the last three days of the year and on New Year’s Day, the group will wrap up the whole tour in Liwonde.

Apart from the shows, the band is also working on a new album, Kuimba 11 which is expected to be released early next year (2018).-MANA