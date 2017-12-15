Airtel Malawi Donates to Mtendere Children’s Village

Airtel Malawi has donated various items to Mtendere Children’s Village in Lilongwe during 2017 Airtel children’s Christmas party.

Speaking during the donation on Thursday, Sibusiso Nyasulu who is Airtel customer service director said, last year they visited Chikondi and Mphatso Orphanages in Lilongwe where they gave out various things to a number of children.

“In 2016 we visited Chikondi and Mphatso Orphan Care centres in Area 25 and we treated 150 children to a fun Christmas lunch and gifts, father Christmas and refreshments,” said Nyasulu.

She added that this year they thought it wise to bring the donation with children’s Christmas party to Mtendere Children’s Village; however she said this is the second time to visit the place saying they also visited the place in 2014.

Nyasulu also said holding Children’s Christmas Party every year is their wish to transform and uplift lives of different people in Malawi including the vulnerable groups; hence they decided to visit Mtendere Children’s Village.

“We always want to uplift communities and touch lives hence it has been an opportunity for us to accordingly acknowledge Mtendere children’s Village this year after hearing stories of triumph above adversity,” explained Nyasulu.

She also said Christmas is a celebratory season that needs the spirit of sharing to flourish. According to her she said there is more happiness in giving than in receiving for this reason they have humbled themselves to interact and have fun with children and share different gifts.

Among the items which have been donated include; blankets, fairy used clothes, cooking oil, notebooks, backpacks and bales of sugar.

Gracium Chisema who is the administrator at Mtendere Children’s Village told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that, Airtel Malawi has come with the donation at the right time noting the orphanage has inadequate materials to support the children.

“Running an orphanage needs different support and a lot of material and we don’t take it for granted to say Airtel Malawi has come with various items in time which we were running out of and this will help support different needs of our children,” said Chisema.

According to him, the orphanage was established in 2005 by Napolion Dzombe with an aim of making vulnerable children to be self-reliant.

He also said the Orphanage has 108 children’s and some are in Primary School, Secondary School, College and University.-MANA