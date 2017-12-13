Wanderers’ Players Get Strong Warning; ‘No Easy Games’

Be Forward Wanderers team Manager, Steven Madeira has warned his players against complacency ahead of the remaining two TNM super league games.

The Nomads are four points clear of the second placed Nyasa Big Bullets with only two games to wind up the league.

A win in the next game against Master’s Security FC in Blantyre this coming weekend will see the Nomads crowned TNM champions. Their last game is against rejuvenated Zomba Based Soldiers, Red Lions.

Madeira said: “When you arrive at this point sometimes, you think that everything is simple. But it’s not true.

“Above all, in this league, there are no easy games. Every game is tough. For this reason, we must invest along in our preparations for the remaining games,” added the Team Manager.

Madeira insisted his Nomads team is like a “family” and would be strong enough to complete the job and win the title.

Madeira hoped: “I think to win the title you need to have good players with good talent and l am lucky to have good players who are also talented and eager to win trophies.”

The Nomads have 65 points, while second place Nyasa Big Bullets have 61 points. Both teams are remaining with two games to wrap up the season.

However, commentators say the League is up to the Nomads to lose.- MANA