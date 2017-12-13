Over 655 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in the Northern Region

Northern Region Immigration Department says it has intercepted and arrested 655 illegal immigrants, most of whom their cases have been tried in the country’s courts from January up to early December this year (2017).

The 655 figure is slightly lower compared to the same period last year (2016) when a total of 674 cases of illegal immigrants were registered.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Wednesday, Northern Region Immigration Department Publicist, Blackwell Lungu said a majority of the aliens have been trekking from Ethiopia, Tanzania, Pakistan and Burundi.

“All these arrested illegal immigrants who were assisted by some Malawians were mainly arrested along unchartered routes through Chitipa and Karonga.

“Our various courts have so far processed all the 655 cases and I can confirm with you that we are currently keeping only 29 illegal [immigrants] of Ethiopian nationality in our prisons out of the 655,” said Lungu.

He further said illegal aliens pose serious security threats apart from straining the country’s already limited resources.

“Our resources are badly affected as on daily basis we keep on moving officers from one place to another tracing these illegal immigrants. When they are arrested, we have to keep them in our prisons which are already faced with congestion challenges.

“Again, most of the times, as a country we do not know the illegal immigrants’ history as well as their health records. This poses public health and security threats to the country,” he said.

Lungu said the department is doing all it can guarding the borders of the country in addition to manning roadblocks along M1 Road at Chitimba and Phwezi in Rumphi District as well as conducting patrols in border districts of Chitipa and Karonga.

“We have gone a step further conducting public awareness campaigns in all the districts in the region alerting people on the dangers of aiding illegal entry of aliens into the country,” he said.

In the recent years, Malawi has been hit by flooding of illegal immigrants; a development which many people say is due to the country’s porous borders.