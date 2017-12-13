Network Service Providers on Network Quality Checks Project

The Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi told parliament Tuesday that network service providers are carrying out network quality checks in many places in the country to improve service delivery.

The minister was responding to a question from Members of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe Charles Thikiwa and Lilongwe Msozi South, Vitus Dzoole Mwale who asked the ministry to engage network service providers to consider improving their services.

“I would like to ask if the minister is aware that most towers are fitted with 2G which is very slow as many phones now use 3G and 4G?” he asked.

While Dzoole Mwale also asked the minister to consider planting a tower at Mlodzonzi hill to improve network coverage.

Admitting the challenges facing Malawians due to network poor network connectivity by network services providers he assured the house that he had already courted the network services providers and they have started doing something.

“In most of the constituencies, there are weak networks or nothing at all. Some of these areas include, Njonja, Chimkwita, Chingale and Mlodzonzi hill, just to name a few.

“Not only in Ntchisi South, I am aware that there was a tower that could not relay any messages, but I already engaged the network service providers to do something hence the exercise of Network Quality Checks, currently taking place in many places in the country,” said Dausi.

According to the Minister, TNM, Airtel and Access are all willing to improve on service delivery by constructing new towers where necessary.

In a related development, Salima Central Member of Parliament, Felix Jumbe asked the minister if Malawi could come up with a deliberate policy that would encourage people’s usage of internet as it is difficult to move to some areas other than using the internet.

“Put it in a very formal way, this is very important as far as usage of internet is concerned worldwide,” the minister responded.