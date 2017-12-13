Lilongwe Based ‘Kufewa Acrobatics’ on Blantyre Tour

A renowned Lilongwe based acrobatics group known as ‘Kufewa Acrobatics’ is on a tour in Blantyre aimed to promote their Kung Fu style movie titled the ‘Town Monger’.

Abdul Rashid Shaibu who is one of the founders of the acrobatic group confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) about the tour saying, they are doing live performances in the streets of Blantyre.

“We have traveled to Blantyre to show people our live acrobatic skills while at the same time promoting our Kung Fu techniques movie,” said Shaibu.

He added that the mission of their group is to entertain Malawians with acrobatics skills while at the same time doing business, for this reason they have decided to take the entertainment to the city of Blantyre after having long entertaining acrobatics sessions in Lilongwe.

The acrobatics star also said their live performance in streets is the only way they use to sell their products.

“As we are selling our CDs, we do the acrobatics and this is our unique way we use to sell the copies to people,” he said.

According to him, their group was started in 2002 with trainings in 1999 by three people namely; Imaan Shaibu, Abdul Rashid Shaibu and Jumani Kantunda and he says they have managed to employ two members in the year 2017; Alfred Hambali and Davisson Jeffrey making the group to comprise five members.

He also said they have been doing acrobatics sessions in streets and different occasions and they released their first movie titled ‘Khama’ whose concept encourages the youth to concentrate on their different talents.

Shaibu said ‘Town Monger’ is their second movie to produce and it has a plot of street kids which were trained Kung Fu and acrobatics techniques as one way of empowering them which could use to earn a living instead of being in streets.

He said the movie has 30 million viewers on the You Tube channels and was accredited by international movie experts as the best Kung Fu movie in Africa.

Shaibu said the coming in of ‘Town Monger’ is a step ahead to reach their dreams, as he says their wish is to reach out to international acrobatics shows.

However, he bemoaned the lack of support and lack of proper regulations of viewing videos on the internet as the challenge which they are currently grappling with.

“We don’t have a strong financial base and also the policies of viewing the videos on You Tube are biased. Despite our video enjoying large number of viewers on the internet, we have nothing in our pockets and we are still straggling like we have not done anything big,” he bemoaned.-MANA