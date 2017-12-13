Gospel ‘Songbird’ Miracle Chinga to Drop Kumusakaniza Single

Miracle, daughter to renowned fallen gospel songstress, Grace Chinga has this year released one hit song Mulungu pondilenga which enjoyed radio airplay.

She also featured in her brother’s Steve Special song Ndili phee which is also doing well on Malawi’s gospel platforms.

Miracle said she is set to release the new single Kumusakaniza by the end of this month.

“The name of the new single is Kumusakaniza. It talks about how we mix things in our life without paying attention to God who is keeping us alive for a purpose. But all in all we have to know that God doesn’t like it when we mix Him with other ungodly things,” said Miracle.

Miracle who also won the 2017 Best Female artist accolade in the Nyasa Music Awards added that the song also talks about the dominance of self – centered people who do not want to see other people progressing in life thereby peddling bad rumors about others.

“It emphasizes on people who talk ill of other people’s success, which is contrary to what the Bible teaches us on love for our neighbors and to have the desire for everything to come from God,” Miracle said.

However, Miracle disclosed that the new tune has been produced by his brother, Steve Special who also produced Ndidzaulula, adding that upon its release the song would be available on various websites for downloads.

Miracle, therefore, recollected that 2017 has been a great year in her music career, noting that she had performed in various music festivals such as the Sound and Light concert, a development she said has contributed to her growth in the industry.

She said: “Performing in such music festivals has helped me explore more new things and how to cooperate with other legendary musicians who are witnessing my growth in the music industry. I also consider it as a good start to my music journey.”

Meanwhile, Miracle expressed gratitude to gospel music fans in the country for their support and love shown to her, adding that people should expect more from her in the coming year (2018).-MANA