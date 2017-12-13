Civic Education Minister Chiumia Calls for Multi-sectoral Approach to Adult Literacy Programmes

The Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia on Wednesday called for a multi-sectoral approach to promoting youth education and adult learning in the country.

Chiumia made the call when she opened a day- long meeting for officials from her Ministry and other stakeholders at Pacific Hotel in Lilongwe.

The meeting, which was organised to look at findings of the mapping exercise of youth, adult learning and education, would help government to come up with viable programmes to promote youth education and adult literacy in the country.

“This is a very important meeting because it has brought together various stakeholders to look at the findings and come up with solutions to the challenges government is facing in the promotion of youth education and adult learning,” said Chiumia.

She said it was pleasing to not that many organisations have taken keen interest in the promotion of youth education and adult literacy activities, saying this would assist in the socio-economic development of the country.

The minister commended DVV International, a new German non-governmental organisation in the country for providing support towards promoting youth and adult literacy education in the country through the National Centre for Literacy and Adult Education.

DVV International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Malawi to support Youth and Adult Literacy Education in the country.

“The MoU which we have signed with DVV International will help government to promote and implement the functional youth and adult literacy programme which the Ministry is implementing,” she said.

Chiumia therefore pledged continued support to DVV International to ensure smooth implementation of their activities.

“It is pleasing, therefore, that DVV International has come to partner with us in the promotion of the youth and adult literacy project, particularly at this time when the programme is facing numerous challenges,” she said.

She expressed hope that by the time the project will be evaluated, it will have made a great impact on the beneficiaries.

Speaking earlier, the Regional Director for DVV International in Southern Africa, David Harrington said his organisation would help government in setting up and strengthening sustainable national structures for youth and adult education.

“DVV International’s mission is to fight poverty through education which is a key to the development of the country,” said Harrington.

He therefore said the mapping exercise of youth, adult literacy and education would help DVV International to better understand how it could support and fit in to the ongoing work of youth and adult education in the country.- MANA