Artist Thoko Suya to Give Hope to the Sick

As Christians will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on 25th December, Malawi’s female gospel artist, Thoko Suya, will be ministering and giving hope to the sick at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Suya who is also founder of ‘Thoko Suya Ministries’ said apart from ministering to the sick, she will also donate some Christmas gifts and entertain them through a brief music performance.

“I want to cheer the sick and pray for them, and also support them with some of their needs. It is about offering hope to them and l believe in putting a smile on somebody’s face,” said Suya adding, “ l also want to entertain the sick and guardians through a brief live performance.”

Suya also narrated how QECH served her life in January, 2014 when she was between life and death.

She said was touched with the commitment by the medical personnel at the hospital, so, she would be returning to the hospital to celebrate her healing.

“I was admitted at Zomba District Hospital before being referred to QECH. While at QECH I spent some days in the labour ward HDU.

“It is during this time that I was touched by the commitment demonstrated by doctors and nurses as they attended to me with so much love during that hard time,” she explained.

“The Lord touched me and reversed my situation as I am now completely healed from all the health complications I suffered from. I am returning to QECH on 25th December, 2017 to celebrate my healing with people lying in sickbeds and cheer them up,” she said.