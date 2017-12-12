PAC Cancels Wednesday’s 50+1 National Wide Demos

The Public Affairs Committee(PAC) has called-off the much touted 50+1 national wide demonstration which were slated for Wednesday, 14th of December pushing parliament to table six Electoral Reforms Bills.

According to PAC’s chairperson, Reverend Dr Felix Chingota they have agreed to cancel the demonstrations since government has shown commitment to table the bills.

“We have decided to postpone the demonstrations following PAC Board of Trustees, representative of mother bodies and executive committee which met yesterday in Lilongwe to discuss the state of affairs as regards the electoral and local government reforms in parliament,” said Reverend Chingota

On Monday, government circulated all six Electoral Reforms Bills pieces of legislation among members of Parliament.

The executive arm of government has extended the 50+1 provision to the elections of Members of Parliament and Local Government.

This is an extension to the original proposal that only pinned the 50+1 provision on presidential election only.

Reads Subsection 5 of the Bill, MBC Online has seen: “Subject to this Act, any election, a candidate for election to the office of (a) President; (b) member of National Assembly; or (c) Councillor, who obtains the majority of more than 50 percent (50%) of the valid votes cast of the poll shall be declared by the Commission to have been duly elected.

Meanwhile, Government is set to circulate the remaining Bills of the Electoral Reforms today, Monday, December 11, according to the Leader of Government Business in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa.

“We are circulating the 50-plus-one Bill and the remaining Bills [on Monday],”said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said Cabinet last Friday finalised the scrutiny of the proposed laws which is similar to what neighbouring Zambia uses in terms of 50 percent-