Stand Up For FISD Challenge Cup Champions Kamuzu Barracks

Kamuzu Barracks Saturday become second team to lift the K 50.2 million FISD challenge Cup after narrowly beating Moyale Barracks 1-0 played at Civo stadium in area 9, Lilongwe.

Kamuzu Barracks striker, Manase Chiyesa was hero of the day, who made the difference for the two teams when he got the only important goal for his team in the first half and buried their last years misery after they lost to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in the same cup final on post march penalties.

Moyale Barracks goalie, MacDonald Harawa was named man of the match after making superb saves which could have resulted into goals galore as Kamuzu kept pressuring through Kelvin Hanganda and Chiyesa.

On paper, Moyale was favourite to lift the cup after sending packing the two Blantyre giants, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

Moyale display particularly in the first half was fluke and this forced the team technical panel to make two changes in the half but never yielded anything to them.

Kamuzu Barracks central pack of Pempho Kansichiri and Sam Chivunde were on 24 hour guard, tightly marking Moyale’s danger man, Kuda Muyaba out of the game.

Moyale tested Kamuzu Barracks custodian and captain, Lehman Nthala, barely a minute in to play through Chamveka Gwetsani’s long range effort which was well timed.

Kamuzu Barracks winger, Komani Msiska wasted a chance in the 16th minute when Hanganda had sent an inviting cross into the box in which Harvey Nkacha had set Msiska but his effort went over the bar.

Kamuzu Barracks, midfielder, Diouf Simaone had his 28 metre curved free kick was brilliantly saved by Moyale stopper, Harawa in the 27th minute.

Chiyesa scored the only goal of the cup final in 34th minute when he released a powerful grounder inside the penalty which eluded Harawa for the opener.

Sensing danger, Moyale coach Nicholas Mhango pulled Black Aliseni for Victor Mwale and in the 35th minute and 11 minute later he brought in Deus Nkutu for Gift Nyando.

Kamuzu Barracks players were smiling back to the dressing at breaking with the narrow lead.

Moyale made their last substitution in the hour mark when they rested Gwetsani for Lloyd Njaliwa, while Kamuzu Barracks pulled injured Davie Banda for Gift Mbwana.

Moyale Muyaba had a chance in 61st minute but unbelievably he blasted the ball wide as if failed to gain composure and being left free by Kansichiri.

Kamuzu Barracks throw the fresh legs of Sam Chiponda for World Nkuliwa and barley five minute in the game Chiponda had his goal bound shot parried away by Harawa.

Six minute to time Hanganda volleyed the bar over the bar after Chiyesa went past Moyale’s left back, Mtopiso Njewa and Boyiboyi Chima before putting through Hanganda.

Moyale coach Mhango congratulated Kamuzu barracks for the win and said they deserve to winning as they out played his team.

“We did not play our usual game and out players were copying Kamuzu Barrack’s long ball which put us on disadvantage,” he admitted

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala said most soccer fans gave us not chance to win the cup and am happy my charges have done it in style.

“We have achieved our goal of winning this cup this season. Last year we reached the final but we lost on post-match penalties and this time around the game has ended in regulation time,” he added.

Kamuzu Barracks has lifted the trophy and pocketed K12 million in cash prize while Moyale have received K5 million as runners up.-MANA