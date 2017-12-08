Civo Demolish Masters Security 4-0 in Super League

Civil Sporting Friday consolidated their determination to finish in the top four after they demolished relegation threaten Master Security 4-0 in the second round of the TNM Super League played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

The civil servants scored once in the first half and thrice in the second half. The goals were shared by man of the match, Raphael Phiri and newly spotted goal getter, Chisomo Mbozanani, who increased his goal tally to three from two games.

Civil missed the services of their captain, Righteous Banda due to injury, winger Innocent Tanganyika and towering centre forward, Fletcher Bandawe but the team looked more composed while Master Security missed the services of their first choice keeper, Bester Phiri, who is alleged to have been chased after gifting Blantyre United goals in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat.

Civil are fourth with 48 points from 29 games while 13th placed Master are still 28 points from 27 games but Wizards are pushing to overtake them in order to remain in the league.

Master Security had a scoring chance in the 5th minute through Francis Mkonda but his shot went wide after eluding Civil goalie, Tione Tembo.

Civo went into the lead in the 25th minute when Mbozanani slotted in Phiri’s cross from right flank beating Master custodian, Blessings Kachala from near post.

Masters Juma Yatin wasted a golden opportunity in the 38th minute when his shot hit the side net from close range.

The teams went to break with Civol fans smiling with the one goal lead.

Mbozanani made it 2-0 in the 57th minute when he tapped in Phiri’s cross again from right flank.

Phiri stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute when there was defensive mix up by Tsanzo Dalio and Ruben Kaunda.

Master Security introduced Lucky Mdenzo and Eneya Banda for Amadu Makawa Richard Chande but the move paid no dividend.

Civil made a tripple substitution in the 82 nd minute they brought fresh legs of Calvin Thotho, Thiago Botha and Ignicious Makoloni for Joseph Kachule, injured Isaac Msiska and Patrick Thupi.

Yatin was put through by Mkonda but his effort was saved by Tembo in the 85th minute.

Phiri claimed his second and fourth for his team in the 92nd minute when he floated the ball into Masters empty net.

Master Security coach, Abas Makawa accepted the defeat saying his charges did not play as a unit.

He said they need to work out one of two things in order to avoid relegation with the remaining games at hand.

“We are happy we have managed to score four goals and collect maximum points. This is good for us as a team, ” Civil Sporting Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa pointed out.

He said they need to prepare for their last game against Silver Strikers on December 23,2017 and they have to play some friendly matches before the day.