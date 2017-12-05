Carlsberg Re-Brands to Castel

Carlsberg Malawi Limited has finally changed its name to Castel Malawi Limited, two years after the French company takeover.

Castel Limited, a French company, took majority shares in the Dutch franchise two years ago, however, the re-branding process has taken long.

The takeover means Carlsberg Malawi Brewery Limited will now be called Castel Malawi Brewery Limited.

The change is effective 24th October, 2017 and is in accordance with Section 52 of the Companies Act of 2013, according to Company Secretary Chipiliro Kauka

“The subsidiaries of Castel Malawi Limited therefore remain Castel Malawi Brewery Limited, Southern Bottlers Limited, and Malawi Distilleries Limited,”Kauka said.

He has since assured that all operation of the Brewery Group remains constant.

Castel Malawi’s soft drinks business was established in 1955, when the first Coca-Cola products were produced in Malawi under the company name Nyasaland Bottling Company. After Malawi’s independence in 1964, the company name changed to National Bottling Company and continued to produce and distribute sparkling beverages.

The name National Bottling Company was later changed to Southern Bottlers Limited. Southern Bottlers Limited is the only Coca-Cola franchisee in Malawi.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen when the branding of their products on the market will start wearing the new face under the new name.

Castel Malawi Limited is a beverages only company comprising of five soft drink bottling plants, a distillery and a brewery.-Nyasa Times