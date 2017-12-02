Women Lawyers have condemned Thom Chiumia rape saga

*Women Lawyers Association of Malawi Statement on Recent Allegation of Sexual Assault by a Malawian Citizen in the UK*

It has come to our attention that one of the extremely public figures in Malawi, Thom Chiumia of the online newspaper Nyasatimes, has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a young girl in the UK. The first point to make with clarity is that this matter is in the hands of the UK legal system and beyond our jurisdiction as WLA. We are placing our confidence in the legal system and are hopeful that we shall see the course of justice prevail for the young girl implicated in this sickening and distressful criminal matter. Unlike the case with the innumerable incidences of violence against women and girls that occur in Malawi, this matter has been reported and the accused has been arrested. We applaud the swift actions of the criminal justice system in the UK and urge their counterparts in Malawi to draw critical lessons from this. We need systems that are immediately galvanized when a victim has the courage to come forward.

This case comes at a time when the whole world has been rocked by allegation of sexual assault, harassment and rape that have been levied against prominent figures the world over. Women and girls all over the world are paying close attention to the ways that their claims are received when they dare to stand up and speak their truth to power. The way that such cases are responded to and reported have a significant impact on the lives of all women and girls who are vulnerable to violence because it sends a powerful message about the ways in which society works to protect men from being sanctioned for their harmful and violent behavior.

As an organization we have spent these 16 Days of Activism urging women and men of Malawi to take a firm stance against gender based violence (GBV) and work together to end the scourge of violence that so many women and girls experience. We are firm in our rejection of violence and reiterate our call to all of you – continue to stand up and speak out against such acts. The outpouring of support for the alleged victim in this case is both commendable and important. If we continue to protect the vulnerable in this way and ensure that steps are being taken to bring perpetrators to justice we will turn the tide of GBV in Malawi. Let us work hard to strengthen our essential GBV responders and let us demand transparency from ALL duty-bearers that have an obligation to act when faced with clear evidence of wrongdoing.

The media is one of these duty-bearers and they play a crucial and constructive role for society by raising social issues including on social evils like gender discrimination and GBV . Through balanced, fair and responsible coverage of sexual violence the media can help to create and enabling environment where victims of violence are empowered to come forward and report and where perpetrators receive sanction beyond the justice that is meted out by the courts. The media can amplify our voices by enhancing the calls for an end to GBV. The silence on these serious and sickening allegations are both disturbing and disappointing. When a victim` steps forward to share that they have been victimized by men in power, if those in power try to smother that fragile voice by not taking up their duty to report then they further victimize her.

Malawian women’s lived realities include normalizing and internalizing high levels of violence. GBV continues to be a threat to the rights of women and girls across the country and in all spheres of life. Young girls are vulnerable to sexual abuse at the hands of family members, people in positions of trust and known to them including their peers. Women and girls are vulnerable to violence in the pursuit of higher education, in their marriages (including those that are early and forced) in their political pursuits (whether it be when participating in a peaceful demonstration or playing a role in the politics of the country) and in the workplace. These examples represent a mere fraction of the incidences of GBV in Malawi. The real problem is that there is no systemic nor concerted effort to eradicate GBV, hold perpetrators accountable and provide protection and rehabilitation for survivors.

WLA commends all the many concerned citizens who have vehemently condemned this alleged violent assault and the disasappointing lack of a response from the Malawian media. We want to remind everyone that we should be mindful of the trauma that this must have caused and continues to cause in the lives of all who are affected. Let us be careful of helping and not hindering the healing process in the ways that we engage with this ongoing case.

WLA recognizes that GBV is a shared responsibility and calls upon ALL with an obligation to exercise their duties on each and every allegation of GBV when called upon to assist. As a watchdog of women and girls’ rights in Malawi, WLA will maintain a close observation of this case and the actions of those closely connected to it. We send our support to the brave young girl that came forward and reiterate that we are here to help all women and children who are survivors of GBV.

Sarai Chisala-Tempelhoff

PRESIDENT