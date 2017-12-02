Mutharika Extends Festive Holidays for Civil Servants

President Prof. Peter Mutharika, who is also Minister responsible for the Public Service, has granted this year’s days between 27 to 29 December as public holidays for civil servants.

According to a statement signed by, Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, the holiday extension means that civil servants will wind up officials duties on 22 December 2017 and resume on 2 January, 2018.

Reads part of the statement: “The granting of the public holidays for the said extended period of festivities does not mean a declaration of public holidays in Malawi.

“The extended holidays are meant to enable the Civil Servants to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities with their families and to allow them have adequate time to travel to and from various destinations during the festive season, while giving them adequate time to rest.”

The statement, however, points out that officers whose institutions provide essential duties such as hospitals, police, immigration and airports will be required to remain on duty.

These categories of officers, according to the communication, shall be allowed to take their holiday in the course of year in order not to disrupt essential services during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Controlling officers for such institutions are advised to put in place proper arrangements for staff providing essential services to proceed on holidays at an appropriate and convenient time.

“Following the granting of the extended festive holidays, the accountant general shall ensure that all civil servants are paid before and by 19 December, 2017,” reads the statement.