Lake of stars to celebrate 15th anniversary next year

One of Africa’s leading music and arts festival, Lake of Stars (LOS), is expected to celebrate their 15th anniversary next year (2018) with festivals and warm-up events taking place in Malawi, London and Glasgow.

Known for hosting a festival on the beautiful shores of Lake Malawi, the Lake of Stars Project has run events and festivals in UK and Africa since 2003, showcasing artists from Malawi, across Africa and around the world.

Taking place on Saturday, 10th March 2018, LOS London is a one-day multi-venue arts warm-up event set in North East London, championing new talent from the UK and Africa.

Lake of Stars Festival Founder, Will Jameson, said the 15th anniversary celebrations in London and Glasgow will offer a unique chance for UK artists to perform and collaborate with some of the new artists from Africa to be hosted at the Walthamstow Forest Council.

“Having kick-started Malawi’s festival industry, we are taking things full circle by further developing platforms for Malawian artists in the UK, which is why we are excited to be working with Waltham Forest Council to host our London-based events in such a vibrant region which is bidding to become the first London Borough of Culture in 2019,” said Jameson.

He said Walthamstow is experiencing a creative regeneration that needs support from across.

“The area is changing rapidly, with great venues, street art and a diverse community. LOS London will boost awareness of the area, engage local artists and contribute to the economy,” said Jameson.

According to LOS press release, the festival will host live and electronic music, poetry, theatre, film screening, book readings and exhibitions across eight venues in Walthamstow with most activities being free entry.

The statement indicates thatconfirmed artists include internationally acclaimed and award-winning hip hop artist from Ghana, Manifest and Malawian singer, songwriter Faith Mussa and many more to be announced soon.

The festival has generated an estimated £1.3 million for Malawi’s economy each year and receives extensive global press coverage from the Guardian, BBC, CNN and more.

The festival will close with a ticketed evening concert featuring artists from the UK, Malawi, Ghana and South Africa at Walthamstow Assembly Hall.

Through the press statement, Councillor Ahsan Khan, Cabinet Member for Libraries, Arts and Culture at Waltham Forest Council, said they were delighted to host Lake of Stars 2018 London event and to encourage such fantastic links between musicians in the UK and Africa.

He said the festival will be one of the opening events of the new arts and live music programme at the Walthamstow Assembly Hall.

The project has also started other festivals in Malawi including the Children’s Future Festival, Day of Ideas, Festival of Ideas, Tumaini Festival in Dzaleka Refugee Camp and LLW Shorts Film Festival.