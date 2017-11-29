HORRORS OF MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY! MCP REBRANDED TO LEAD MALAWI AGAIN?

Ousted from power in 1994, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has struggled to disassociate itself from the past. The thirty years it had been in power fro 1964 to 1994 saw hundreds killed, detained without trial or exiled. This is a fact of history no one can change or rewrite. Many who have been voters over the last 20 years may have been alive when former President, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, was kicked out of power and tried for the murders of three cabinet ministers and one Member of Parliament (Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala, Dick Matenje and David Chiwanga) back in 1983. For good effect, I am pasting below the witness account of Inspector Leonard Winesi Mpagaja, one of the nine surviving police witnesses back in 1995 who made the trip to Mwanza with the victims that doomed May 18, 1983 night. The dialogue between the commission of inquiry and the inspector is familiar: it is, in essence, the dialogue of a Greek tragedy, the words of a Clytemnestra in answer to the ritual questions of the good citizens of the Chorus:

QUESTION: They came out [of the car] and they were blindfolded. What followed next?

ANSWER: What followed next was the killing.

Q: Using what?

A: They used hammers that are used when erecting tents.

Q: What other weapons were there? No guns were there, no pistols?

A: There were no guns there, but I remember that there was an axe. I cannot remember whether it was used.

Q: No sharp instruments?

A: No sharp instruments.

Q: How many people were assigned to one person?

A: Each group would pick one and take him aside…

Q: As an example, what did you yourself do to Mr Sangala to make him die?

A: My boys took Mr Sangala, blindfolded him and made him sit down. I was the one who had the hammer and I hit him at the back of the head where I knew, according to my police training, he would die immediately.

Q: You hit him at the back of the head?

A: Yes.

Q: Using what?

A: I used a hammer.

Q: What else? Did he just collapse?

A: He fell down.

Q: He was already sitting down?

A: He was already sitting down, so after hitting him he fell on the ground and died.

Q: Did he not cry?

A: No, he did not cry.

Q: Because his mouth was gagged?

A: He was not gagged. He was only blindfolded.

Q: Would you say the rest of these people were treated in the same way, sat down, hit at the back and died?

A: I believe the same method was used, but we were doing it at different places…

Q: What conversation went on between you and them [the victims]?

A: When we were in this vehicle, we did not talk to each other. There was no conversation.

Q: They did not ask where you were taking them to?

A: These people did not speak to us.

Q: What about at the scene? Now you are taking Mr Sangala away. He did not say anything?

A: As I said, the only thing he said was, “How are you going to blindfold me with my glasses still on?” So we told him to remove the glasses, and he removed them and put them on the ground, and then we told him to sit down.

Q: Were these people awake on this journey?

A: Yes, they were awake.

Q: Did they not talk to each other?

A: No, they did not talk to each other.

Q: Did they look to you to have been drugged with something? I find it strange that they travelled from here to that place without talking at all.

A: I do not know, but the way I saw them, they were depressed.

Q: Did they look to you that they knew they were going to be killed?

A: It looked as if they already knew why they were there.

It bears mentioning that the case was dismissed by the Supreme Court because, in the words of Dr Banda’s lawyer, Clive Stanbrook, QC, all the evidence was “hearsay upon hearsay.” For all the disconcerting eloquence of the commission’s report, in legal terms it was inconclusive, as the hard evidence to convict the alleged instigators of this crime was lacking.

That is history – brutal, frightening, and haunting the brand of the Malawi Congress Party. But MCP has not changed.

There, I said it. He who has ears let him hear. MCP may be that same wolf of 1964 to 1994 but now parading in a sheep skin to disguise its blood-spotted hands.

Let’s open our eyes Malawians!!