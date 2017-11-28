Osman Still Hopeful for TNM Super League Title

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has said that he is hopeful that his side still has chances to win the TNM Super League title in the ongoing 2017 season following a disappointing one all draw with Civil Sporting Club at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads started the match in style as they piled pressure on their opponents and it was not by surprise when striker Jafali Chande netted the opener to give vocal Nomads fans false hopes of amassing maximum points on the table.

But later in the second half CIVO changed their style of play and the move paid up dividends as they hit the Nomads where it pains most when exciting Righteous Banda fired home an equalizer with only nine minutes before the end of the match.

Speaking to the press after the match Yasin had this to say, ““We are not worried because of the result. We will still go back to our winning culture, but honestly we don’t need to rely on a single game in hand, I think we need to know that every single game needs to be won for us to be safe, we know we will be safe,” Osman explained.

On the other hand, civil sporting club coach Franco Ndawa hailed his charges for the brave fight against what he described as ‘tough opponents’.

“I thank the boys because for us to earn a point against Wanderers it means they gave out their best,” he said.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are still leading the table with 59 points from 26 games while Civil are on position five and are remaining with three games.