Teacher Arrested for defilement

Police in Ntchisi have arrested a primary school teacher at Chididi Primary School for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

According to Ntchisi Police Publicist Gladson M’bumpha, the 30 year old teacher hails from Kachibande Village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu.

The incident happened on November 16 2017 at Kayaza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi.

It is alleged that the teacher was in a love affair with the victim who is also a standard 6 learner at Chididi Primary School and on the particular day the two agreed to have sexual intercourse.

The two indeed had sex which took place close to the victim’s residence at an awkward hour which raised the alarm to the parents to start looking for her whereabouts but to no avail.

Later when the girl reported back home, she was quizzed by her parents to reveal her whereabouts and in the course she revealed to have been enticed by the suspect to have sexual intercourse which indeed took place.

The teacher was interviewed and accepted to have sexual intercourse with the victim and medical report results confirmed that penetration took place.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of defilement.

In another move, police in the district have arrested Danford Malichi, 28, of Sitiya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi for allegedly cultivating Indian hemp without a licence.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 19 2017 at Bumphula Village.

The suspect cultivated the Indian hemp in his garden.

The arrest of the suspect follows a tip from well-wishers that the suspect had cultivated Indian hemp in his garden and on November 19 2017 criminal investigations officers team went to the village where the suspect was arrested and 1 481 plants of illicit drug have been uprooted from his garden.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of cultivating Indian hemp soon after an analysis of the Indian hemp at Chitedze Research Station.mbc