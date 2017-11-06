TNM Mpamba builds K8m teacher’s office in Phalombe

TNM through its mobile money service, Mpamba has come to the rescue of Thambe Primary School by building a teachers’ office worth K8 million to ease the shelter problems.

Speaking during the handover ceremony TNM Mpamba Trust Fund Board Member, Rev Dr Zacc Kawalala said the building of the office demonstrates the company’s commitment in supporting government efforts in uplifting standards of education in the country through the provision of good learning and teaching environment.

“TNM believes education holds the key to social economic transformation of any country. Worldwide, the most powerful nations on earth owe their success to a solid foundation in education and this project demonstrates our passion in in uplifting the education standards,” said Kawalala.

Kawalala reaffirmed TNM’s commitment in assisting government in the provision of access to quality education country especially in rural areas.

“TNM continues to take a lead in responding to the needs of its operating environment. We believe that education unravels an individual’s and ultimately a nation’s potential and that is why over the years, TNM has been a sincere partner of Malawi’s development efforts by working with Government and other partners to deliver quality education,” he said.

Other education facilities that have benefited from the Mpamba Trust Fund this year include SOS primary school in Machinjiri, Blantyre Teachers Training College and Dedza

TNM has constructed this office with proceeds from its mobile money service, under the Mpamba Trust Fund. The fund uses interests generated from the money that is kept in the trust’s accounts for TNM Mpamba for corporate social responsibility initiatives.mbc