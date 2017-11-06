Malawi participates in forum to protect people with albinism

In response to human rights violations against persons with albinism and other migration challenges, Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique have formed a cross border forum.

The forum which is being supported by the United Nations Organization for International Migration (OIM) is aimed at promoting and protecting persons with albinism.

According to Association of People with albinism (Apam) President Overstone Kondowe, the forum had a meeting from 2 to 3 November 2017 where the countries shared experiences and developments for the management of migration challenges such as human and body parts trafficking.

“In March this year it was Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi. Apparently this means that Malawi has successfully coordinated its efforts with all its neighboring countries in fighting vices against persons with albinism,” he said.

Kondowe further said that this is a positive step towards fortifying persons with albinism’s security in the country and across the borders.

He went on to say that the forum is also in line with recommendations by a UN Expert on the enjoyment of rights of persons with albinism and Amnesty International.

Persons with albinism in Malawi have been facing a lot of challenges such as attacks and kidnappings due to some people’s believes that bones of people with albinism can give them luck.

Others, have been tortured in parts of the country despite public awareness by persons with albinism body Apam on the same.mw24