‘Must government’ inauguration fails

The talk of forming the so called United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (Must) government by People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader Vincent Wandale which was scheduled to take place at Khonjeni Turn-off in Thyolo on Thursday failed.

The inauguration was expected to be the beginning of a ‘government’ led by people fighting for land rights in the two districts.

But Wandale, who was to be sworn in as president and he was also expected to preside over the swearing in ceremony of his deputy and cabinet ministers, said he has launched a flag for his ‘Must government’ which is gold, white and green.

The PLO leader said he cancelled the inaguration, saying it will be rescheduled to a later date.

Wandale and four other members of his organisation are currently answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

They were arrested after about 54 villagers from Thyolo complained to authorities that the four had collected money amounting to K3.1 million from them promising to give them land in return.

The four pleaded not guilty to the charge arguing the villagers had paid the money to them as membership fee. They were released on bail in May this year.