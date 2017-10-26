‘Must government’ inauguration fails

26th October 2017
The talk of  forming  the so called United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (Must) government  by People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader Vincent Wandale which was  scheduled to take place at Khonjeni Turn-off in Thyolo on Thursday failed.

The inauguration was expected to be the beginning of a ‘government’ led by people fighting for land rights in the two districts.

But Wandale, who  was to be sworn in as president and he was also expected to preside over the swearing in ceremony of his deputy and cabinet ministers, said he has  launched a flag for his ‘Must government’ which is gold, white and green.

The PLO leader said he cancelled the inaguration, saying it will be  rescheduled  to a later date.

Wandale and four other members of his organisation are currently answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

They were arrested after about 54 villagers from Thyolo complained to authorities that the four had collected money amounting to K3.1 million from them promising to give them land in return.

The four pleaded not guilty to the charge arguing the villagers had paid the money to them as membership fee. They were released on bail in May this year.

