Peoples Party kicks out Uladi Mussa

Salima South legislator Uladi Mussa has been fired as People’s Party (PP) vice president and leader in Parliament.

Mussa caused a stir last month when he claimed that party founder Joyce Banda’s term as PP president expired in August and he was ready to take over.

Uladi Mussa.

PP spokesperson Noel Chimpeni confirmed to the local media on Tuesday that the party’s highest decision-making body has sacked Mussa.

He said Mussa held the two positions after being appointed by former President Banda who is currently on a self-imposed exile.

“During the convention the post of vice president was held by Dr Cassim Chilumpha but when he resigned, Uladi Mussa was appointed,” he said.

Chimpeni was however quick to clarify that Mussa is still a member of the party and will not be barred from contesting for any position during the party’s convention.

Mussa also served as the party’s acting president until last month when was suspended after he declared that PP president Banda was no longer leader of the party.

Banda left Malawi in 2014 after losing the 2014 presidential elections to President Peter Mutharika.

