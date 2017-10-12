Man Arrested for Killing Lunatic Brother

Police in Machinga are keeping in custody a 40-year-old Fancies Mathias on suspicion that he murdered his 45-year-old lunatic brother, Peter.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer Constable Davie Sulumba said Peter Matias was on several occasions accused of attempting to rape the suspect’s wife in their house at Mkwinda village.

“During the night of October 9, the suspect caught the deceased trying to rape his wife, he then started fighting the deceased and then he hit him with a sharp object which made him fell down unconscious,” he said.

He further said the deceased was then rushed to Namasalima Health Centre in Zomba were he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Post-mortem results conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to loss of blood for he had sustained a cut on the forehead and other fractures,” said Sulumba

The Police PRO says the suspect was in police custody and has been charged with offence of murder under Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Both the deceased and the suspect hail from Chinthenga Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nsanama in Machinga.mana