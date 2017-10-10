13 die in four road accidents in the north

Police in the northern region have confirmed 13 deaths that occurred due to four traffic accidents in the past weekend.

Speaking to MBC, Public Relations Officer for Northern Region Police, Peter Kalaya, said 8 have died at an accident that happened at Hara trading center in Karonga, while 3 in Mzimba and 2 in Mzuzu.

“The accident in Karonga involved a motor vehicle CP 9379 Toyota Hiace minibus heading from Mzuzu going to Karonga with seventeen passengers on board and at Hara Trading centre, the rear nearside tyre got burst; due to excessive speeding, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the offside lane. Following the impact, three passengers died on spot, five died on the way to Karonga district hospital, six sustained serious injuries, four sustained minor injuries and the vehicle got extensively damaged.

“As of the two accidents in Mzimba, one at Chasato primary school, a vehicle hit an Ox-cart and the one manning the Ox-cart died due to injuries. Another one, a motor vehicle collided with motor cycle at Nine miles junction at Kazomba where both drivers died,” said Kalaya.

Meanwhile, the police is cautioning road users in the country to observe trafficking rules among them over speeding which has been attributed as the main cause of the accidents.mbc