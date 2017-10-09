School renamed in honour of Mohamed Salah after Congo heroics

Egypt international Mohamed Salah has had a school renamed after him in his hometown Basyoun following Egypt qualification for the World Cup on Sunday.



The Pharaohs booked their spot in the 2018 World Cup after beating Congo 2-1 at Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday night, thanks to two goals from Salah.

The Liverpool winger opened the scoring for Egypt in the 62nd minute before scoring a last-gasp penalty that earned the Pharaohs their qualification to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Gharbia governor Ahmed Deif revealed on Sunday that the school which Salah graduated from has been renamed in his honour after his heroics guided Egypt for the 2018 World Cup.

The former Arab Contractors winger has been the standout player for Egypt during the World Cup qualifiers, scoring five goals and assisting twice in five games.

Mohamed Salah will now hope to carry his form with Egypt when he returns to club duty as Liverpool will face Manchester United at the Anfield on Saturday, October 14.