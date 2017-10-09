MEC finishes printing by-elections ballot papers: To be dispatched on Saturday

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has finished printing of ballot papers for the October 17 by elections.

According to MEC publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the ballot papers have been kept at the MEC office under armed police guard.

“The room to the office has been sealed in the presence of monitors from contesting political parties, independent candidates and the Police,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulira further added that the Commission will dispatch the ballot papers to the councils on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 7.30am .

“All contesting political parties and candidates are being reminded to send their monitors again to witness the opening of the room where the ballot papers are being kept and the dispatch of the ballot papers. Be informed that this exercise shall proceed even in the event of no show for the monitors.

“All political parties and candidates are advised to inform their monitors, in the councils where the by-elections will take place, that they can be present to witness the arrival of the ballot papers which will be in the afternoon of October 14, 2017.

“On October 15, the ballot papers and other polling materials shall be dispatched to the polling centres from the councils. Political parties and candidates are advised to send their monitors to witness this exercise which shall start from 9 AM at the council offices,” Sangwani said.

Meanwhile 160, 476 Malawians have registered to participate in the by-elections, which promises to be one of the highly contested in recent times.

The by-elections are to be held in Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.mbc