Black Mamba inspires Nomads to restore five-points gap: TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers restored a five-point gap at the summit of the log table after beating Blue Eagles 2-0 in a highly contested TNM Super League match played at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Veteran forward Esau Kanyenda scored in both halves for Wanderers to bag three points and took their tally to 47 points from 20 games.

The match also saw two reds being shown to the hosts’ captain Micium Mhone and Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira in separate bookable offences.

The win came barely 24 yours after Wanderers suffered a 2-1 away loss to Silver Strikers, who are second with 42 points from 20 games.

Going by his performance, Kanyenda, who also scored against Silver, proved to his critics that age is just a number.

The veteran forward gave the hosts’defenders tough and went on to broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after receiving a through ball from midfielder Joseph Kamwendo.

He completed the brace in the 87th minute when he unleashed a thunderbolt after intercepting goalkeeper John Soko’s miskick.

It was Kanyenda’s sixth goal since joined Wanderers from South African side, Polokwane City.

Blue Eagles had to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men as their captain Mhone was sent for an early shower for a second bookable offence.

After the final whistle, Blue Eagles coach Audrey Makonyoka, while conceeding defeat, said his charges wasted scoring opportunities and did not play as a team.

“I think there are some areas we need to polish up before our next assignments. Losing is part of the game and we still have more games to play,” said Makonyola.

Wanderers Team Manager Madeira thanked his charges for “showing great character” as, on paper, the hosts were the favorites.

“We are happy that we have won the game owing to our yesterday’s defeat. We had to forget about it and concentrate on this game and we have just done that.

“I am also happy that Kanyenda is also proving his critics wrong with crucial goals for the team. We will do everything possible to consolidate the lead,” Madeira.

On his part, Kanyenda said “l salute our supporters.Wanderers has got amazing fans who chant for the entire 90 minutes.Thats the spirit that we need at this stage of the League and together we can do it.”

At Chitowe Stadium, Mafco FC claimed a 3-0 win over Chitipa United. The home side scored through Lanken Mwale, Calisto Kalinda and Maurice Chiumia.

Azam Tigers and Mzuni pocketed a point each after settling for a 1-all draw at MDC Ground. Tigers scored through Precious Phiri while Mzuni netted through Lazarus Deco Nyamera.

Nyasa Big Bullets are third with 41 points from 20 games as well.

Blantyre United and Chitipa United are on the verge of returning to lose leagues as they are at the bottom with 12 and 11 points from 20 and 21 games, respectively.mbc