APM to visit alleged ‘bloodsuckers’ hotspots

State President of the Republic of Malawi Peter Mutharika is set to visit communities that have been affected by rumours of bloodsuckers in Mulanje, Phalombe and Chiradzulu beginning this weekend.

Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, said on Monday, the Malawi leader would visit the affected communities in Mulanje on Friday, and Monday and Tuesday next week it will be the turn of Phalombe and Chiradzulu, respectively.

According to Kalilani, the rumoured blood sucking incidents have been of concern to the Malawi leader.

Said Kalilani: “The President has been even more deeply touched that some people have been killed for being suspected to be among the supposed perpetrators of the feared blood sucking incidents.

“His Excellency President Mutharika values every life of every Malawian as very precious.”

President Mutharika has since appealed for calm and that people should avoid taking the law into their owns hands saying Government was working to find the underlying cause of the matter.

This comes barely few days after Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaduya of Mulanje recently told a local newspaper that Government must organise high-profile rallies, led by the President and Government officials to address the villages involved and clear the mist about bloodsuckers stories.mbc