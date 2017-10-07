Malawi Maize Scandal: Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) closes case

Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has closed the maizegate case, having failed to establish alleged abuse of office by Malawian and Zambian officials.

The findings in Zambia corroborate those of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which almost cleared management of the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

Civil Society Organisations have been pushing for the ACB to complete investigations so that Malawians know the truth of what exactly happened during the maize purchase.

One of the CSO’s which was in the forefront commenting on the matter was the Civil Society Platform for Constructive Dialogue (CSPCD).

The organisation pushed for the Admarc board to step down to pave way for investigations to be carried out smoothly.

Oliver Nakoma who Chairperson for the CSPCD, told Capital FM that they were satisfied that the Zambian commission had cleared Admarc.

“Now that the case has been closed we are demanding that ADMARCS top management be reinstated because the laws have been followed

The natural justice we asked for has been done, and to continue the trend, the officials be given back their positions,” Nakoma added.

Forster Mulumbe who is ADMARC’s CEO is currently on suspension and Margret Loka Mauwa is heading the parastatal in his absence.

Apart from Mlumbe, former agriculture minister George Chaponda and Director of grain trader Transglobe Produce Export, Rashid Tayub and business person, Grace Mijiga are facing charges over their involvement in the dubious maize purchase from Zambia.

Last year, the parastatal bought 100,000 metric tonnes of maize worth MK26 billion from the neighbouring country’s Corporative Federation Limited.