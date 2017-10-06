Kamuzu Barracks have finally conceded that this year’s TNM Super League title is beyond their reach.

KB throws in towel as Nomads storm Silver, Eagles territories: TNM Super League

KB won the 2016 TNM Super League championship and became the first military side to win the super league title.

And the side promised to defend the title this year, but the going has largely been tough for the defending champions with Assistant Coach Ted Kalinda throwing in the white towel in as far the fight to defend the title is concerned.

“We need to be frank, we cannot turn the tables. I don’t think Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, with rich vein of form they have displayed this far, will drop points. And the gap already between them and us is too big. We are out of contention,” conceded Kalinda.

Wanderers top the 16 member log table with 44 points from 18 games, followed by Silver Strikers with 39 points from 19 games.

Nyasa Big Bullets are third with 38 points from 19 games as well while KB are perched on position 10 with 22 points from 19 games.

Teams fighting relaxation are Wizards FC, Dwangwa United, Chitipa United and Blantyre United.

Wizards, who have just fired their head coach Trevor Kajawa due to poor performance, are position 13 with 19 points from 29 games, followed by Dwangwa United who equally have 19 points from 20 games.

Bantyre United are second from the bottom with 12 points from 20 games with Chitipa United anchoring the table with 11 points from 19 games.

The battle for points will continue this wekend as all competing teams look forward to climbing up the super league ladder.

On Saturday, Red Lions will host Civil Sporting F.C at Balaka Stadium; Dwangwa United and Chitipa United will face off at Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota with Silver Strikers hosting Be Forward Wanderers at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Wizards F.C. will host Mzuni F.C. at Chiwembe, Mpira Village in Blantyre while Nyasa Big Bullets and Blantyre United will meet at MDC Stadium.

And on Sunday, Mafco F.C. will meet Chitipa United at Chitowe Stadium; Azam Tigers and Mzuni F.C. will battle it out at MDC Stadium; Moyale will host their brothers in arms Kamuzu Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium with Blue Eagles facing off with Wanderers at Nankhaka Stadium.mbc