NICE Trust interacts with Nyika Media Club

The National Initiative for Civic Education – NICE Trust held an interactional meeting with members of Nyika media club with the aim of strengthening the good working relationship between the two parties.

Speaking during the meeting which was held in Mzuzu, NICE Trust Media and Public Relations Manager Grace Hara said the media play a great role disseminating information to the public.

“As NICE is involved in civic education we value the media because it is able to reach out with our messages to greater audience including the hard to reach rural areas,” said Hara.

“We do a lot in voter civic education and other governance issues to the public hence the need to partner with the media. We have started with the North then we will go to Centre and South,” added Grace Hara.

Taking his turn, Head of NICE Trust in the North Vincent Kalawa hailed Nyika Media Club for being a true and trusted partner of the Trust.

“We have been working together for a long time and let me say as NICE regional office we will continue supporting Nyika,” pledged Kalawa who is a former journalist himself.

Chairperson for Nyika Media Club Wanangwa Tembo said the meeting was very fruitful as they discussed a number of pertinent issues for the mutual benefit of the two institutions.

“NICE and Nyika media club are good friends and have an election MOU which needs to be reviewed to carter for wider issues,” said Wanangwa Tembo.

He also pledged that Nyika media club would greatly assist NICE Trust in its CHILUNGAMO Programme.

From the meeting it was agreed that Nyika media club Executive would soon meet NICE Trust regional officials to map a way forward in many areas.mbc