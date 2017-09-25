Zokonda Amayi group donates to Mzuzu Health Centre

A clean environment and basic necessities for patients in the hospital is said to be some of the factors that contribute to a clean and health environment.

Speaking during a clean-up exercise at Mzuzu Health Centre, Zokonda Amayi Regional Coordinator for the North, Joyce Chikukula said the exercise is in line with strategies put in place by First Lady Madame Dr Gertrude Mutharika in keeping the surroundings clean.

Chikukula added that the Zokonda Amayi Mzuzu Chapter appreciates the patronage role that the First Lady offers to their groups around the country and they took their donation to patients in the maternity ward.

Chikukula said it was pleasing to note that Zokonda Amayi women are also involved in charity works as advocated by Her Excellency Dr Getrude Mutharika.

“First of all, I should commend our first Lady Madame Dr Getrude Mutharika for her advisory role in our groups. She has taught us how to help ourselves and the less privileged in society that is why today we are here at Mapale,” said Chikukula.

She added that the group will continue offering intensive cleaning services once every month as part of their charity work.

Chairperson for Zokonda Amayi Mzuzu chapter Emily Chitaya said they chose Mzuzu Health Centre because they believe that their involvement in contributing to the society should also centre on health issues hence the clean-up exercise.

Nursing Officer for Mzuzu Health Centre Tandamule Chipofya said a clean environment is very crucial for disease prevention.

“On behalf of the DHO in Mzimba North, I would like to thank Mzuzu Zokonda Amayi women for the cleaning services and the donation. We believe that a healthy environment is important for a full recovery of our patients here,” said Chipofya.

During the visit, the women grouping also donated sugar and soap to the lactating mothers in the maternity ward and cleaning equipment and soap to the health centre on top of the cleaning exercise.mbc