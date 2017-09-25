Veteran Radio dramatist Smart Likhaya Mbewe Laid to Rest

The body of veteran radio dramatist Smart Likhaya Mbewe was laid to rest at his home village Muliya Village, Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje on Sunday 24th September 2017. Thousands including politicians, business captains and government officials attended the ceremony.

Making his eulogy on behalf of President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Nicholas Dausi said the nation has lost a great son who taught using his artistic work. The Minister also described late Likhaya as a man who respected Malawian cultural values.

“He was a teacher in many aspects; the country has lost a great son. He was a man of talent. I appeal to young drama artists to follow the footsteps of Likhaya Mbewe. Malawi will remain proud of Likhaya Mbewe,” said Dausi.

Speaking on behalf of artists in the country, veteran comedian Eric Mabedi said Likhaya was a great advisor and producer of drama.

“Today we are celebrating his life; he did not take drama as mere play. He was our advisor, pillar, and mentor. As artists in the country we are going to miss him a lot,” said Mabedi adding that Likhaya always lived up to his words.

Late Likhaya’s son Wilfred described his father as man who always wanted to be in first class and was a family man.

“I have lost a great father, a great friend. My father was very honest, a unifying factor, he never liked cheap things. He taught us to be honest, God fearing and never be cheap by lying. Now the pillar is gone, as family the gap he has left will never be filled by anyone else,” mourned Wilfred Likhaya Mbewe.

Late Smart Likhaya Mbewe passed away on Friday 22nd September 2017, at Mulanje District Hospital. Born on 10th October 1934, the late Likhaya Mbewe was one of the pioneers of Radio drama in Malawi.

He joined MBC at the dawn of Independence in 1964 and served as producer of several MBC flagship radio plays including Pamajiga. He also produced and acted in Sewero la Sabata Ino where he was fondly called ‘A Kapalepale’.

He retired from MBC in the late 90’s but remained part of the MBC family until his demise. He is survived by nine children, 36 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.mbc