Agriculture committee promise smooth FiSP

Since it was first implemented, the Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) has been facing numerous challenges but the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has promised that the program this year is to face less challenges.

Chairperson for the committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga disclosed that they have put FISP on scrutiny to solve challenges usually faced in implementing of the program.

Maize scandal

Malunga disclosed further to have submitted to government recommendations that are to help in the effectiveness of FISP in Malawi.

Over a decade ago, Malawi government introduced subsidy program on farm inputs as a way of dealing with food insecurity in the country.

However, the program has over the years been marred by challenges that block its effectiveness.

Such challenges include delay to have coupons ready and late delivery of the inputs especially in rural areas where most beneficiaries are based.mw24