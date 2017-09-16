Its Ralph Nedi at Chanco as Norman Kumwenda takes Speakership

Raphael Nedi, a third year political science student at Chancellor College has been voted into office as the new president for the college’s students union (SUCC) replacing Sylvester Ayuba James.

Nedi won with 1019 votes in an election which took place on Friday, 15th September.

His rival, Kondwani Tembo scooped 831 votes in the highly contested election which saw new faces being ushered in various positions.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nedi promised to continue putting at heart needs of the students.

“I am very grateful; I thank all the students who took their time in casting votes on this day. I don’t take this opportunity for granted and I promise to raise Chancellor College’s flag during my reign” he said.

Vera Banda comes second in command as the vice President; the post of secretary general has gone to Tendai Zulu while Gift Symon has taken up a position of the entertainment director among other top positions.

Nedi said his first assignment is to lobby for good power plan from Escom in the areas where students are staying especially Chikanda and surrounding areas saying prolonged blackouts disturb the learning process of student who stay off campus.

He also said lobbying for scholarships among needy students, lobbying for more books in the Library will be among some of his priorities.

The following are names of new student union members

Speaker—Norman Nthendazakana Kumwenda

Deputy Speaker–Innocent Adha Chirwa

UMSU Representatives—Maya Kateka and Ellingtone Gopani

Deputy Secretary General-Chinsisi Kambale

Treasurer—Raymond Laisi

Deputy Treasurer—Stain Gondwe Nash

Special Needs Director—Wilton Vine Nyirenda

Sports Director—Bright Shau Chimbenje

Public Director—Fredson Makina

Academic Affairs Director—Dalitso Tembo

Women Affairs Director—Phindu Zale Banda

Catering Director—Cephas Kawamba

Deputy Entertainment Director–Innocent Chisambo

Deputy Catering Director—Emmanuel Kachikwati

Deputy Sports Director—Madalitso scale

Deputy Publications Director—Pemphero Chikosa

Committee Members—Glory Gondwe,Blessings Mwalwanda,Kennedy Ganthu and Vin Srlocha Kachingwe.