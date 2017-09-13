T/A Nkalo of Chiradzulu elevated to Senior Chief

Government has elevated Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkalo of Chiradzulu District to Senior Chief.

According to a recent statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the position is with effect from August 26, 2017.

T/A Nkalo whose real name is Amadu Ali succeeded Labana Sumaili on May 29, 1997 after his death in 1992.

Traditionally, T/A Nkalo oversees an area stretching from Namulenga to Thuchila Rivers. His chieftainship is Yao and shares brotherly relationship with Nthiramanja of Mulanje who is also Yao.

Commenting on the development, Group Village Nkalo, commended government for honoring them by elevating the T/A to Senior Chief adding that this would also bring more development projects in the area.

She said; “As family members, we will help the Senior Chief achieve his goals.”

T/A Nkalo, was born in 1927 and is expected to be officially crowned as senior chief on September 23, 2017.

With the elevation of T/A Nkalo, Chiradzulu now has four Senior Chiefs, the other three being Kadewere, Chitera and Mpama.