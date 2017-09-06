Chilima declares Ntcheu 100% DPP zone: I don’t joke on serious matters

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has declared that come 2019, Ntcheu District is going to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates at all three levels as is currently the case.

All the six constituencies in Ntcheu belong to DPP. And speaking at Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni in the district on Saturday, Chilima said the district was poised to maintain the feat as a thank you token to various development the ruling party has initiated.

“Ntcheu is a very unique district in the sense that its people always speak with one voice when it comes to voting. This district has six DPP MPs and come 2019 we will make sure that we do not only maintain this status, but also that we vote for a DPP presidential candidate and DPP ward councilors. I do not joke on serious matters so if you think am joking mark this statement and remind me on 23 May 2019,” said Chilima.

Some of the developments DPP led government is implementing in Ntcheu include the upgrading of Kasinje-Kandeu-Ntcheu Road, Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno Road and 595 houses under the Cement and Malata Subsidy project.

At the function, President Peter Mutharika also pledged to upgrade Ntcheu-Mpangapaka Road which will be named Inkosi Gomani Chikuse , a new Ntcheu Stadium and new Ntcheu Bus Depot.

“We will have a day in May 2019 where we will respond accordingly to this gesture,” said Chilima