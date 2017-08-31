The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has released four Kwezy Buses which were seized on allegation that company’s owner Benson Vitsitsi presented falsified documents during clearance.

MRA releases Kwezy Buses: Mk31.2 million paid

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said the action was taken on Friday, 25th August 2017after the owner acknowledged using falsified documents during customs clearance.

“The owner has since paid additional duty of K16.2 million and a fine of K15 million. The Authority would like to remind members of the public that making a false declaration to MRA is a serious offence under the tax laws which attracts hefty fines and imprisonment of three years upon conviction,” Kapoloma said.

The seizure came barely a day after the fleet was unveiled on the roads of Malawi with pomp and fanfare.

According to Kapoloma, Vitsitsi’s conduct was in breach of the Customs and Excise Act.

Kapoloma had told the media that bank documents presented to MRA by Vitsitsi, purportedly being remittance documents to the supplier of the buses in China, were false or falsified.

Kwezy Buses also confirmed the development. Their face book page post of August 25 at 4:40am simply read: “We welcome you on-board”.