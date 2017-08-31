Almost 4 million register in the Central Region

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has registered 3.8 million Malawians in the Central Region of Malawi.

According to NRB, the first two phases of the mass registration exercise which were conducted in nine districts of the Central Region as well as in Likoma saw 3,842,495 Malawians getting registered.

3.8 million Malawians registered in the Central Region.

In a press release highlighting the first two phases, NRB has said that the results means that the bureau has achieved full coverage in second phase since it targeted 3,855,501 Malawians.

“The Mass Registration Campaign for a National Identity Card has mobilized 3.8 million Malawians in the first two of the project’s five phases, which means that nearly all the projected population has turned out for registration in these districts of the country,” reads the summary.

“The National Registration Bureau has now registered over 2 million people in all districts of Phase 2, which equals full coverage of all the projected eligible registrants.”

NRB has said that as a way of making sure that all eligible Malawians have been registered, some registration officers have been left in the some districts to serve those persons who were unable to go and register during the active campaign.

Meanwhile, the bureau has hailed Malawians’ determination to obtain a legal identity saying it has created a strong sense of ownership of this endeavour among the people of Malawi.

NRB has assured Malawians that everyone will have a chance to register since the registration is based on the principle of universal coverage.

“It is stressed that registration is free and discrimination in registration will not be tolerated in any form,” says NRB in the press release.

The bureau has further urged parents to take along their children under 16 years of age to register for a birth certificate.

The Mass Registration Campaign for a National Identity Card is slated to end in December this year.mw24