Be Forward Wanderers Back on top

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers returned to the top of the Super League table after a 1-0 win over Mzuni at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Jaffalie Chande scored the only goal of the match to give the Nomads two wins in two games from their trip to Mzuzu.

The Nomads beat Moyale Barracks on post-match penalties on Saturday in the Carlsberg Cup semifinal but on Sunday it was Super League action and Wanderers knew the game had to be won within 90 minutes.

Early in the first half newly signed striker Essau Kanyenda saw his header hit the bar after he had met a beautiful cross from Kaliati.

Mzuni’s Zeliat Nkhoma later fired a shot that was saved by Richard Chipuwa.

In the 42nd minute, the Nomads found the back of the net through Chande.

At half-time the score was 1-0 in favour of the Nomads.

In the second half, the Blantyre based side failed to score another goal but they managed to hold on to their lead and secure three points.

This means that Mzuni have ended the first round on position 13 of the log table with 16 points.

After the win, Wanderers are now back on top of the table with 32 points, two more than second placed Silver Strikers whom they meet in their last match of the Super League first round.mw24