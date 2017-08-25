Moyale Barracks Express Optimism to Defeat Star Studded Nomads

Moyale Barracks have said they are confident of beating Beforward Wanderers despite already losing twice to the Blantyre based side this year.

The two clubs face each other at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup.

Moyale vs Mafco

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Coach for Moyale Barracks said the Nomads should not think that the match will be a walk in the park.

“Yes we lost twice this year alone in Airtel Top Eight and in the elite league, let’s forget it. This is another game and am warning them not to expect a walkover,” he said.

Kamanga added that the Soldiers have the players who can hurt the Nomads on Saturday.

“My team is ready and all players are back except one or two who are still injured but that’s not the reason to complain, we signed more players who can replace them,” said Kamanga.

Moyale beat Michiru Madrid to sail into semi-finals while Beforward Wanderers beat Blue Eagles on penalties to book a place in the semis.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has refused to change the venue of the match.

The Nomads earlier this week asked FAM to move the semifinal clash from Mzuzu Stadium but the football governing body has rejected the request.mw24