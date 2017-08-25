Man murders wife in Tea Growing Mulanje District

Police in the Southern Region Tea Growing District of Mulanje are keeping in custody a 64-year-old man for killing his 55-year-old wife.

The law enforcers have identified the man as Chitekwe Moffat who murdered his wife Ireen Zuwedi.

Mulanje police spokesperson Sergeant Gresham Ngwira said the suspect Moffat committed the crime after coming back from a drinking spree on August 19, 2017.

Moffat got home while drunk at around 7pm and started knocking on the door in order for his wife to open it.

“The wife did not respond to the call, a situation which forced him to enter the house by force and start beating his wife,” he explained.

Zuwedi sustained serious injuries in the head and stomach and fainted in the process. Sensing danger, the husband rushed her to Nkando Health Centre where she later died.

Postmortem conducted at the health centre indicated that the woman died due to internal bleeding.

Moffat is expected to appear before court to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

He comes from Muhowa village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje district.mw24