Malawi Government To Deploy Over 9,000 Teachers

The Teacher-Pupil ratio in the country’s primary schools is expected to improve as the government is deploying over 9,000 by the end of August.

This comes as a lot of stakeholders in the education sector have been calling for an improvement on the number of teachers.

An official from the Ministry of Education has indicated that the teachers expected to be deployed are those from ODL 10 and IPTE 9 programs.

Ken Ndala, who is Secretary for the Ministry of Education confirmed that the new teachers will start working when schools reopen next month.

Ndala added that the ministry will also recruit 1,200 secondary school teachers and also those that are willing to work in public secondary schools as many shun working in remote areas across the country

The recruited teachers are currently in the phase of getting shortlisted and interviews.

According to the last World Bank Survey which was done in 2015, the teacher-pupil ratio in the country was at 70 pupils per single teacher.capitalfm