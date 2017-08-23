Mzuzu Police recover items worth millions as two suspects are arrested

Efforts by law enforcers to reduce crime in Mzuzu city are bearing fruits as evidenced by the arrest of two suspects and subsequent recovery of items worth 6 million kwacha.

According to Martin Bwanali who is a Public Relations Officer at Mzuzu Police, the recent recovery of items comes barely a week after police in the City recovered other properties worthy 4 million kwacha.

“Over the weekend, police got a tip that Patrick White and Precious Ziba are in town selling plasma TV sets. Upon being confronted and quizzed they failed to explain where they got the items. Search conducted in their respective houses found other three and two plasma sets respectively as well as other items which they also failed to account for. However, one plasma has been identified. It was stolen from a house at Chibavi location on July 13 this year,” explained Bwanali.

The suspects are Patrick White aged 28, a shoe seller in the city and Precious Ziba aged 19 from Namazoma Village, T/A Mabuka in Mulanje and Nyandolo Village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba respectively.

“They are expected to appear in court to answer charges ranging from burglary, theft and found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen. Residents who had their gadgets stolen should check with Mzuzu Police Station,” he said.mbc