Malawi By-Elections: Voter Registration Set To Begin

Voter registration is set to begin on Thursday for by-elections to take place in three wards and three constituencies in Malawi.

A statement by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) reveals that the registration of voters, previously not registered under the commission, and verification of those already registered, will run till Monday next week.

The statement, signed by MEC’s Deputy Chief Elections Officer Harris Potani, further indicates that the registration centres will be open from 8am to 4pm, including during the weekend and on lunch hours.

Malawians eligible to register are those who have attained the age of 18, or will be of that age by October 17, the polling day.

For non Malawians, the commission states that those of the appropriate age must have been resident in the country for at least seven years, to be allowed to register.

In the capital city Lilongwe, the by-elections will take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency and Mtsiliza Ward.

Mayani North Ward in Dedza district and Ndirande Makata Ward in the commercial capital Blantyre will also be voting for a new councillor on the day.

The polls will also take place in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.capitalfm