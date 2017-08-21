New Jubilee Varsity established in Malawi

A new institution offering tertiary education has been unveiled in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The unveiling ceremony of the university called Jubilee University was graced by the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Chilima said the coming of the university will help in boosting socio-economic development of the country.

According to Chilima, for the country to develop it needs to improve quality of higher education.

“For Malawi to effectively win the battle against poverty, unemployment and overpopulation, one of the major strategies to adopt is to ensure the improvement of both quality and accessibility of higher education,” Chilima said.

He further hailed the founder of the university late Justice Maxon Mbendera for his vision saying the facility will help in the development of the country.

“Justice Mbendera SC believed in an education that was complete, premised on educating the whole being; the head, the heart and the hand.

“The university will go a long way in contributing to the country’s national development through quality education,” Chilima said.

Co-founder of the University Ida Mbendera who is Maxon’s widow said everything is in place for the varsity to start operating but the institution is yet to be inspected by National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The university will only be offering two key undergraduate programmes in Commerce and Public Administration with a target of 200 to 300 students only in the first year.mw24